PLUS says sorry for power cut on Penang Bridge, restoration under way

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Highway operator PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) today apologised for the blackout on the Penang Bridge last night and said it is in the midst of restoring full power supply.

In a statement, it said the outage happened at 8.23pm yesterday and affected the surrounding proximity of the mainland and island connecting to the bridge.

“We truly apologise for the inconvenience caused by this power failure and we are working to rectify and resolve the situation soonest.

“We seek your patience and understanding as we work towards restoring the power back on the bridge and toll plaza as quickly as possible,” its head of strategic stakeholder engagement Syed Mohammed Idid said in the statement.

PLUS said that currently, all lanes on the bridge are functioning normally.

Yesterday, Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) confirmed a blackout on Penang Bridge, which forced the closure of several lanes on the tolled road.

A Facebook account under the name Penang Press described congested roads during the blackout with lines of cars backed out on the mainland half of the state before the toll plaza.