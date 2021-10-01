In Selangor, cops smash syndicate with arrest of eight, seizure of drugs worth RM2.5m

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Sharul Lalli Masduki said a team from the Serdang district Narcotics CID seized 62 packets of what is believed to be methamphetamine from a car parked in front of a supermarket in Seri Kembangan at about 6.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 ― Police have busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of eight individuals including two foreign women and seizure of methamphetamine worth about RM2.5 million on September 23.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Sharul Lalli Masduki said that acting on information, a team from the Serdang district Narcotics CID seized 62 packets of what is believed to be methamphetamine from a car parked in front of a supermarket in Seri Kembangan at about 6.30pm.

In a follow-up operation, police nabbed a local man and a Vietnamese woman at a condominuim in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, who led them to the arrest of five local men and a Thai woman at three locations in Dang Wangi.

“Their modus operandi was to park a rented vehicle in a certain area for another party to collect the drugs later on. They only communicated by phone or other media,” he said at a media conference here today.

He added that all the suspects, aged 31 to 53, were unemployed, and the two foreign women were posing as wives of two of the men detained.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been active for six months.

Five of the suspects had records for drug offences, with three testing positive for methamphetamine.

Police also seized RM126,000 in cash and five cars worth RM590,000.

All the suspects have been remanded until Oct 4 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence and at least 15 strokes of the rotan on conviction. ― Bernama