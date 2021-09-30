Penang police complete probe on Guan Eng’s alleged Covid-19 quarantine breach

Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain speaks to the press at the Penang police contingent headquarters September 14, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 30 — The Penang police has completed its investigations into DAP’s Lim Guan Eng alleged violation of a home quarantine order recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the investigation papers have also been sent to the state prosecution’s office for further action.

“As of now, we have yet to receive any instructions from the state prosecution’s office with regards to the case,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Shuhaily said they recorded statements from 11 individuals for the investigation.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP and Air Putih assemblyman, was also called in to have his statement recorded.

The police had opened an investigation paper for the case under the Police Inquiry Paper, after Penang Gerakan lodged a report against the DAP secretary-general earlier this month for allegedly violating his home quarantine order.

Penang Gerakan Youth's Mohd Aswaad Jaafar and Andrew Teow Chin Siang alleged that Lim had attended the state legislative assembly on September 2 when he was under home quarantine order from September 1 to September 10.

It was reported that Lim was unable to attend proceedings of his corruption trial involving the Penang undersea tunnel project at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur as he was under home quarantine.

Lim had clarified in a statement that he was only informed that he was a possible close contact of a Covid-19 positive patient on September 2, after the state legislative assembly sitting.

The former chief minister claimed that he had complied with the home quarantine order after attending the state legislative assembly sitting.

He also said he tested negative for Covid-19 after that.

The Health Ministry had on September 6 officially issued a home self-quarantine order, which required Lim to wear the pink wristband from September 1 to 10.