Minister: 4,771 screened under sex offenders against children registry since April 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A total of 4,771 individuals nationwide have been screened for a background check under the Sex Offenders Against Children Registry from April 2019 until July 2021, a parliamentary reply has revealed today.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun gave the latest update in a parliamentary reply to Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who wanted to know about the latest statistics on the registry since its inception.

Yeoh had also asked Rina to provide a breakdown by states, cumulative number of applications, application status, conviction records and frequency of registry updates.

According to Rina’s parliamentary written reply, the Department of Social Welfare received a total of 279 sexual offenders’ background check applications from various agencies and individuals.

“Based on the Department of Social Welfare’s record, all of those screened have not been convicted of any sexual crimes against children.

“Information on offenders who have been convicted of any sexual crimes against children will be obtainable through the Court Registrar which will be periodically updated in the registry trimonthly,” Rina said.

Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals screened at 1,299 followed by Sarawak (680), Kedah (657), Sabah (537), Kuala Lumpur (535), Negri Sembilan (352), Kelantan (204), Terengganu (181), Perak (131), Pahang (77), Johor (40), Perlis (21), Penang (33), Melaka (24) and Labuan (0).

Meanwhile, Kedah recorded the highest number of applications submitted at 83 followed by Kuala Lumpur (69), Kelantan (39), Selangor (31), Sabah (14), Pahang (10), Sarawak (7), Johor (6), Perak and Penang (5), Perlis (4), Terengganu (3), Melaka (2), Negri Sembilan (1) and Labuan (0).

The registry — enforced since April 1, 2019 — is currently maintained by the ministry through the Department of Social Welfare, with all information relating to convicted offenders obtainable through the respective court registrars nationwide.

Rina also said individuals who wished to employ workers in sectors involving child care can apply for a background check to ensure their future employees were free from any sexual crimes conviction.