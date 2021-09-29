Home minister: Acryl Sani’s service as IGP extended on contract for two years

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin hands over the letter of appointment to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at Bukit Aman, September 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The service of Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) will be extended for two years on a contract basis after he retires early next month.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said Acryl Sani, 59, was appointed on a contract basis for a period of two years effective October 4, 2021 to October 3, 2023.

He said the appointment had received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah R’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Congratulations and well done to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani on the extension of his service as the Inspector-General of Police. I believe he will do his best for the country.

“I am confident that this appointment can inspire all officers and personnel to continue to work with the Inspector -General of Police to provide the best service to the country,” he said at a special press conference to hand over the letter of appointment to Acryl Sani at Bukit Aman, here today.

Acryl Sani was officially appointed as the 13th Inspector-General of Police on May 4 this year to replace Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador whose service contract ended on May 3. — Bernama