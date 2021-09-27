Transport minister denies claims that school bus bumpers must be painted in blue

The rules regarding the colour and marking on all school buses are still in force and no changes have been made by RTD, in accordance with the rules under the School Bus (Colours and Marks) Rules 1987, according to a Facebook posting by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has denied allegations that the Road Transport Department (RTD) has imposed new paint rules requiring school bus bumpers to be painted in blue for inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

In a posting on his Facebook page tonight, he also shared a statement by the department and Puspakom regarding the allegation made by Bagan Member of Parliament Lim Guan Eng yesterday.

The rules regarding the colour and marking on all school buses are still in force and no changes have been made by RTD, in accordance with the rules under the School Bus (Colours and Marks) Rules 1987.

“Under the rules, all school buses in operation must be painted in amber while the wordings ‘Bas Sekolah’ must be painted in black,” according to the posting.

In fact, Wee pointed out that the “new rules” were never issued to any school bus operators in the country.

Yesterday, Lim had posted on his Facebook page that school bus owners had complained to him about the new ruling by the Transport Ministry and Puspakom, which required them to paint the bumpers of their vehicles in blue, thus, causing them to incur additional modification costs.

Wee said that Lim was just making up stories without providing any solid evidence and asked Lim to stop slandering others for political gain.

The RTD and Puspakom, in the same statement, also advised all parties to get accurate and verified information from through government agencies before disseminating them via social media. — Bernama