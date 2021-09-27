Mindef to implement Covid-19 immunisation cluster programme for staff, veterans

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said the initiative aims to provide Covid-19 vaccination access to its veterans in collaboration with its Health Management Division and Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Defence Ministry is implementing an immunisation cluster programme to facilitate the vaccination process for its staff including veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz.

He said the initiative aims to provide Covid-19 vaccination access to its veterans in collaboration with its Health Management Division and Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM).

He said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was very concerned about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its staff nationwide, especially the veterans.

“Therefore, the ministry has launched several programmes and is actively working to support the government’s aspirations to have 90 per cent of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of this year,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmal Hisham said the programme also aimed to extend vaccinations to ATM veterans and their families, including children or grandchildren aged 12 and above.

He added the veterans will receive their Covid-19 jab from October 4 until October 6 at 59 vaccination centres located in army camps nationwide.

He said veterans and their families can register through the link provided on JHEV ATM social media.

For more information, they can also contact the programme’s coordinating officer Major Hazamiah Mohd Gazali at 019-2980412 or the JHEV ATM hotline at 03-20508173. — Bernama