Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Malaysia records 10,959 new Covid-19 cases today; Klang Valley below 1,200

Monday, 27 Sep 2021 02:42 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur September 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur September 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — New Covid-19 infections in the country dropped further as the Health Ministry recorded 10,959 cases today, a decrease of 2,145 compared to yesterday.

The decline in the number of new cases was most significant in the Klang Valley, which recorded 1,170.

A further breakdown of the caseload showed Selangor had just 979, the lowest in four months. Kuala Lumpur chalked up 176 cases and Putrajaya recorded 18 cases.

Sarawak now occupies the top spot with 2,723 cases, followed by Johor at 1,226 cases, and Kelantan at 983 cases.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has had 2,209,194 cases since the pandemic arrived last year.

MORE TO COME

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Malaysia