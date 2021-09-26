SDMC: Only nine cases of lung infection out of 2,943 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Sept 26 — Only nine out of 2,943 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involved patients with lung infection which required oxygen and ventilator aid.

A Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) announcement said the remaining 2,934 cases were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, bringing the total cumulative cases to 199,089.

In addition, 10 new deaths due to Covid-19 were reported, increasing the total fatality to 759 victims.

“JPBN has also declared a new cluster today at Sungai Poh Cluster involving residents of a longhouse in Sungai Poh, Limbang.

“In that cluster, 44 individuals tested positive including the index case out of 47 individuals,” JPBN said in a statement today. — Bernama