Report: MACC seized luxury cars, RM50,000 while investigating RM25m theft by officers

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — RM50,000 in cash and several luxury cars were seized as part of the investigation on three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials accused of misappropriating RM25 million.

Utusan Malaysia reported today that a source said the money and cars are believed to belong to one of the senior officers under investigation.

The cars, which the source did not identify or enumerate, were reportedly found at the parking lot of an unnamed hotel in the city.

The source reportedly said that MACC is currently investigating the details of the cars and whether the RM50,000 seized is part of the missing RM25 million.

It was also divulged that the same senior officer owned several high-powered motorcycles and lived in a luxury home.

“All belongings of the officer with the rank of senior enforcer are being investigated. MACC is also checking the records of cash and assets belonging to the other officers that were arrested,” the source was quoted as saying.

Previously, on September 23, Utusan Malaysia reported that the police found drugs, as well as a pistol and bullets at the office of the same senior enforcer; with the drugs believed to be for self-use.

On September 20, MACC confirmed that the three senior officers were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for six days from September 14 until September 19.

News of the missing funds had gone viral over social media in the weekend prior.

The RM25 million involved was previously seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who in 2018 was charged with criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (approximately RM50 million).