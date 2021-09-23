Cuepacs hopeful for bonus payment announcement in Budget 2022

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said the payment should be among matters that need to be focused on in the Budget this time considering the difficult situation the people are currently in due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 23 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes that civil servants will be given a bonus payment under the RM12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) when Budget 2022 is unveiled next month.

Its president Adnan Mat said the payment should be among matters that need to be focused on in the Budget this time considering the difficult situation the people are currently in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the pandemic situation but at the same time, we also need some form of appreciation from the government as we continue to provide services despite a change in the government. We continue to provide the best services to the people and the country,” he said.

He told reporters this after the “Jom Derma Darah” blood donation campaign in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations and the 58th anniversary of the Amalgamated Union of Employees in Government Clerical and Allied Services (AUEGCAS) here today.

As such, Adnan said Cuepacs was asking for special consideration for a bonus payout this time around and not the RM500 special aid payment as a sign of the government’s appreciation for civil servants.

Meanwhile, Adnan said Cuepacs also proposed that the 35,000 contract employees from various departments who have served more than 15 years in the civil service be made permanent on a “one off” basis.

“This has been their appeal which we have forwarded to the government.

Adnan also urged the government to consider not forfeiting civil servants’ unused annual leave as a result of the pandemic, and instead, that they are compensated with token payments, besides also having the option of converting them into regular rest days.

“The government can take Singapore as an example in which unused annual leave can be encashed,” he said. — Bernama