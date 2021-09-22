Minister proposes command centre for more effective dissemination of govt information

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this proposal was made in response to the challenges faced in implementing government programmes, as the problems had been identified as partly due to misinformation and disinformation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A communication command centre has been proposed to be set up in efforts to convey government decisions to the people in a more accurate, speedy and easily understood manner, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this proposal was made in response to the challenges faced in implementing government programmes, as the problems had been identified as partly due to misinformation and disinformation.

Stressing that the government takes a serious view of effective dissemination of information, he said a study was currently being conducted to ensure that the proposed command centre could function efficiently.

“An effective government is one which can convey information speedily in a manner which the people can understand,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

At the Cabinet level, Annuar said, a committee chaired by him had been formed with 10 ministers who would meet every week to evaluate aspects related to government communication. — Bernama

