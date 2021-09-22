Covid-19: Over 70,000 teens aged 12 to 17 in Melaka start receiving jabs, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Al said that until noon yesterday, 120 (0.94 per cent) of those aged 16 to 17 received the first dose of the vaccine and 27 (0.11 per cent), the second dose. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 22 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents in Melaka officially began yesterday involving 24,364 of those aged 16 to 17 and 51,182 of those aged 12 to 15.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Al said that until noon yesterday, 120 (0.94 per cent) of those aged 16 to 17 received the first dose of the vaccine and 27 (0.11 per cent), the second dose.

“Meanwhile, 57 (0.11 per cent) of those aged 12 to 15, also received the first dose while 16 (0.03 per cent) had been fully vaccinated,” he said at a news conference during a break of the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Asked on the teenagers having completed their two-dose vaccination although the programme was launched by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin only last Monday, Sulaiman said it involved certain cases, especially those having certain health conditions.

Khairy reportedly said that the PICK for Adolescents officially began with the targeted involvement of 3.2 million adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said that 375 of 19,345 teachers and school support staff in Melaka had not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama