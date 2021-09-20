Money-laundering trial: Shafee did not produce proof RM9.5m from Najib was for legal services rendered during MACC questioning, court told

In the witness testimony of Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had informed the former that he did not know the source of the RM9.5 million in funds nor did not ask Datuk Seri Najib Razak about it. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah did not produce any supporting documents as proof upon request by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer that he had received RM9.5 million from Datuk Seri Najib Razak for legal services rendered, the High Court heard today.

In the witness testimony of Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir, Muhammad Shafee had informed the former that he did not know the source of the RM9.5 million in funds nor did not ask Najib about it.

Mohd Nasharudin said he had gone to Muhammad Shafee’s office on July 28, 2017 to question him about the RM2.6 billion that was deposited into Najib’s bank account including the channelling of said funds to several individuals and companies.

During the interrogation, Mohd Nasharudin had presented two AmIslamic Bank cheques totalling RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million to Muhammad Shafee.

“He repeatedly stated that the money (he received) was payment for legal services rendered to Najib, his party and the prime minister.

“Muhammad Shafee also explained that the cheques were in no relation to the prosecution appeal of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s second sodomy case,” the witness testified.

Later, Mohd Nasharudin conceded that he had not come across a September 12, 2013 letter titled: “Settlement of outstanding fees owed by Barisan Nasional for counsel and solicitor work in the election petitions cases” when it was presented to him in court by prosecutors.

The witness said this was the first time he was presented with such a letter as Muhammad Shafee did not produce it when having his statement recorded by the MACC then on the two cheques the latter received from Najib.

Of what happened to the RM9.5 million, Mohd Nasharudin said Muhammad Shafee had used the full amount of money received from Najib to buy a house in Bukit Tunku.