Former Kunak assemblyman Nilwan Kabang dies of Covid-19

Former Kunak assemblyman Datuk Nilwan Kabang died of Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — Former Kunak assemblyman Datuk Nilwan Kabang died of Covid-19 early this morning.

The 71-year-old Sabah Umno deputy Information chief breathed his last at 3.45am at the Gleneagles Hospital.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Bung Moktar Radin, who is also Sabah Umno liaison chairman confirmed the sad news and said that Nilwan was admitted to the private hospital early this month.

“On behalf of Umno Sabah, I would like to extend my condolences to Nilwan’s family and his wife Datin Amnani Abdullah. May his family remain strong in facing this difficult time.

“We pray that his soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said in a statement here today.

Nilwan was a two-term assemblyman for the Kunak tate constituency from 2008 to 2018 before losing to Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Norazlinah Arif in the 14th General Election.

Bung Moktar described Nilwan’s death as a great loss to the Sabah Umno and the people in the state.

“The late Nilwan was a strong willed person who did not give up easily and always calm in the face of adversity.

“He was also a close friend of mine and we have been involved in politics since the era of USNO,” he said. — Bernama