Not in Sabah and Sarawak’s interests to ignore MA63, says Ongkili

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said all quarters should understand that the MA63 and Malaysia Act had also been tabled at the levels of Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — It would not be right to ignore the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) for a new agreement to drafted, especially where the interests of Sabah and Sarawak are concerned, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.

He said this is because MA63 is very important to Sabah and Sarawak, as without the document there would be no reference and basis for discussing issues which can bring benefits to these two states.

He said all quarters should understand that the MA63 and Malaysia Act had also been tabled at the levels of Parliament and the state legislative assemblies of Sabah and Sarawak.

“For sure we need to make a new agreement with Putrajaya but it must be based on MA63; supposing you are dissatisfied with the Federal Constitution, what reference documents can be used to debate it?” he said in a statement today.

Ongkili said this when commenting on a statement by former speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia yesterday urging Sabah and Sarawak leaders to stop raising MA63 and instead to draw up a new agreement with Putrajaya which will benefit the two states.

Ongkili, who is Parti Bersatu Sabah president, said that at the federal level there needs to be an agreement which serves as a basic point of reference, and without MA63 there would be no reference point.

“Malaysia still has right-thinking leaders not only at the federal government level but also in Sabah and Sarawak who are committed to preserving, strengthening and renewing the Federation of Malaysia, and it will expand the ideology of Sabah Maju Jaya and Sarawak as partners of the Federation,” he added. — Bernama