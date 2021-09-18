Covid: Sabah state assembly to comply with strict SOP

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — The three-day Sabah State Legislative Assembly which is commencing on Tuesday (Sept 21) will be held under strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the Covid-19 virus.

Its Speaker, Datuk Kadzim M Yahya said all Sabah assembly members and staff had to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and were required to undergo the Covid-19 screening tests 48 hours before the opening day of the assembly on Tuesday.

He said the results of screening tests should be submitted no later than Monday (Sept 20), and apart from that, there should be sufficient partitions between members in the state assembly hall.

“We also advised them not to be in the hall for too long, It depends on how many members wishing to speak. If there are many, then their time to speak will be shortened.

“The policy speech of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah (Tun Juhar Mahiruddin) is being discussed,” he told reporters after watching the rehearsal of the opening at the Sabah State Assembly building, in Teluk Likas, here, today.

Juhar is scheduled to officiate at the first meeting of the second session of the 16th Sabah State Assembly on Tuesday.

Kadzim said so far no Sabah assembly members had submitted applications for “leave of absence” to him for this session.

“We will see on Monday because we also know that some of them are Members of Parliament (too) and they are still attending the Dewan Rakyat,” he added. — Bernama