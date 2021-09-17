PKR president Anwar launches ‘Jelajah Peduli Rakyat’ national tour

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during launch of the ‘Jelajah Peduli Rakyat’ national tour in Petaling Jaya September 17, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the party’s Covid-19 assistance initiative dubbed “Jelajah Peduli Rakyat”.

He said that previously the initiative was started by sending raw chickens to a few targeted locations and today was the first time the party use #NadiRakyat and expanded the locations nationally.

“So I want to say thank you to the younger generations from Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) that will be scattered around the country to donate chicken meat and other assistance,” he said during a press conference at PKR headquarters here today.

Also present during the launch was Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who said previously the party had already initiated “Jelajah Peduli Rakyat” by sending 1,000 food baskets to flood victims in Yan, Kedah.

“So right now we will send 10,000 food baskets around the country including raw chickens and I think that this resembles our sharing values and spreading kindness for the betterment of the country,” he said.

Also at the event were PKR vice president Chua Tian Chiang, party’s communication director Fahmi Fadzil, and information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.