Seven PLUS highway R&R’S, lay-bys open for dine-in starting today

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — All fully vaccinated highway customers can now dine-in at seven rest and service areas (R&Rs) and lay-bys starting today, this after several states moved into Phase 2 of the government’s National Recovery Plan.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) Chief Commercial Officer Christine Liew said the locations opened today were the Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant, Simpang Pulai Lay-by (Southbound), Mambau (Eastbound and Westbound), while the Sungai Buloh Lay-by (Southbound) R&R would be open tomorrow and Dengkil (Northbound and Southbound) on September 18.

She said more than 80 per cent of its business partners at the R&Rs have been fully vaccinated, in compliance with the National Security Council’s (MKN) vaccination standard operating procedures (SOP).

“In the coming weeks, we will be announcing even more R&R’s food courts ready for dine-in as our business partners attain their full vaccinated status within the next 14 days.

“We appeal that in the spirit of ‘Kita Jaga Kita’, our fully vaccinated customers continue to adhere to the SOPs set by the MKN by showing their MySejahtera Covid-19 vaccination status for dine-in verification at the point of ordering the food from the outlets operated by the business partners.

“Customers who are fully vaccinated will receive a green sticker tag from the business partners, allowing them to enjoy dining in at the food court,” she said in a statement today.

Highway customers who have yet to be fully vaccinated can opt for take-aways at the R&R’s or by using the free PLUS App’s Pre-Order function or via https://orderdisini.plus.com.my/ from participating business partners and stall operators. — Bernama