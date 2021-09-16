Dr Adham: Made in Malaysia cholera vaccine to start clinical trials this year

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at Technology Park, Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― A locally produced cholera vaccine will begin its first clinical trials by the end of this year, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) said today.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) was working with the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST University) to produce the vaccine.

He said Malaysia was fortunate to have the systems and infrastructure to support the development of vaccines.

“For the cholera vaccine, it may be clinically feasible by the end of this year by USM and AIMST. Will conduct clinical trials later this year,” he said during the launch of the drone development area dubbed “Area 57” at Technology Park Malaysia here today.

The minister said clinical trials typically involve three phases, with the first phase set to start this year.

He said that the government is also currently working on other vaccines such as for psoriasis, polio, and dengue.

Dr Adham gave his assurance that all such vaccines would be rigorously tested and certified by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) for effectiveness, safety and quality.

Last week, Dr Adham said that more time is needed to complete the nation’s Roadmap for Vaccine Development as the government is still gathering the necessary funds, talent and technology.

The roadman was announced in June, when he was still the health minister; he has since switched portfolios with Khairy Jamaluddin.

Drafting of the roadmap had been previously announced by Adham in June, when he was then the health minister.

Later in July, Institute for Medical Research (IMR) director Tahir Aris said that made-in-Malaysia Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be ready by 2024, and are being designed as booster shots.