Anwar: Pakatan to discuss using PKR logo again for GE15

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the press at the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 8, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the coalition will discuss whether to field candidates using his party’s logo as they did in the previous general election.

“I respect the view from some state divisions urging the leadership to use the Keadilan (PKR) logo in the next general election.

“I also understand in the context of PH, there is a prompt to use the PH logo.

“So, let us negotiate well because both sides have strong arguments,” he told a press conference today.

Yesterday, Perlis PKR called for the party’s logo and flag to be used to represent PH in the 15th General Election (GE15).

State PKR chairman Amran Kamarudin said the move was to ensure the coalition’s victory in the next election.

He said the PKR logo is a brand that was first introduced to voters since 1999 when Anwar had been imprisoned, and was known by and close to the hearts of all in the country.

In the 14th general election, all PH candidates contested under PKR’s ticket as the coalition had yet to be officially registered and DAP had been at risk of deregistration.