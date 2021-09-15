PM: Contact sports, recreational activities now allowed under Phase Two and Three but only at facilities that can supervise games

Futsal court owners around Ipoh are preparing to open their businesses as government allows indoor sports activities to resume in states in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Sports and recreational activities requiring physical contact are now allowed under Phase Two and Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) beginning September 17, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a statement, he said however that this is limited to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and that the activities must be done at facilities that can conduct “full supervision”.

“Team sports and recreational activities that involve physical touching such as football, volleyball and takraw are allowed at full capacity of the sport,” he added.

MORE TO COME