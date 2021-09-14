Security warning by Japan on terrorist threats unfounded, says defence minister

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said from Malaysian Armed Forces intelligence, he confirmed the warning is not something to be worried about. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A security warning issued by the government of Japan through its embassies in South-east Asian countries was based on a media platform and did not have solid grounds, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Hishammuddin said from Malaysian Armed Forces intelligence, he confirmed the warning is not something to be worried about.

“In fact, the Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani) had issued a statement that the warning was unfounded.

“I will see Wisma Putra and asked about the grounds the Japanese government issued the warning,” he said in special media conference of Covid-19 Quartet Ministers at Parliament building here today.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police did not detect or receive any information on security threats at houses of worship or crowded places in the country.

Earlier, the Japanese Embassy here confirmed issuing a warning to its citizens in Malaysia on the possibility of a terrorist attack on places of worship or popular public areas in several South-east Asian countries.

According to the report, the Foreign Ministry of Japan had advised all its citizens in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar to avoid going near to religious facilities or crowded spots.

The warning which quoted intelligence reports, alerted on the possibility of attacks at places of worship and crowded centres in the region.

There are about 31,000 Japanese nationals residing in Malaysia. — Bernama