Covid-19: Innovations by agencies, departments under Energy and Natural Resources Ministry to win several recognitions, says minister

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement today said the recognitions include the awards conferred to the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) by Esri Malaysia during its GeoInnovation Awards 2020 ceremony. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Several innovations implemented by departments and agencies under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) to help the government deal with the Covid-19 pandemic have received various recognitions.

Its minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement today said the recognitions include the awards conferred to the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) by Esri Malaysia during its GeoInnovation Awards 2020 ceremony.

The GeoInnovation Awards commemorate organisations in the country for their innovative approaches towards helping industries and communities address real-world challenges.

“Jupem was recognised at Esri Malaysia’s GeoInnovation Awards 2020 for the development of the Defence Geospatial Information Management (DGIM) platform used to provide the Joint Common Operating Picture (JCOP) in facilitating cooperation with the National Security Council’s Covid-19 crisis management team,” he said.

He said TNB received the GeoInnovation Awards 2020 for two projects, namely GIS Dashboard for TNB Assets in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) Areas (C19-EMCO) and Geographical Information System (GIS) Dashboard for Situation Report (SITREP) of the Quarantine Station (C19-QUS).

Meanwhile, he said, the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) won a silver medal under the Covid-19 International Innovation Awards II category in conjunction with the Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2021 for its biodegradable face masks made from lignocellulose and nanofiber materials.

He said the government through KeTSA is always committed to implementing the latest innovations and technologies to facilitate operations and actions to address the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that the safety and welfare of the people are constantly upgraded. — Bernama