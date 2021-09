People wearing protective masks walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on September 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fell to 16,073 today but Sarawak still saw a high number of cases at 3,522, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Johor was second on 2,030 cases followed by Selangor (1,947 cases), Sabah (1,649 cases), Penang (1,243 cases), Kedah (1,191 cases), Kelantan (1,070 cases) and Perak (1,011 cases).

Perlis (41 cases), Putrajaya (16 cases) and Labuan (11 cases) had the fewest new cases today.

