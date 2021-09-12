MoH: Sarawak’s ICU beds utilisation rate stands at 72.8pc, 78.6 pc at national level

Medical staff donning full personal protective equipment (PPE) performing their duty in the Covid-19 ward at Labuan Nucleus Hospital on June 27. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 13 — Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilisation rate stood at 72.8 per cent as of yesterday, according to a Ministry of Health’s (MoH) infographic.

“The utilisation rate for hospital beds was slightly lower at 66.9 per cent while utilisation rates for ventilators and quarantine centres were 27.5 per cent and 70.9 per cent respectively,” said the infographic posted on MoH’s Facebook page today.

At the national level, the ICU beds utilisation rate was 78.6 per cent.

Alarmingly, three states recorded an ICU beds utilisation rate over 90 per cent.

They were Kedah (112.2 per cent), Penang (101.8 per cent) and Perak (95.5 per cent).

Three other states and an area that also recorded over 70 per cent of ICU beds utilisation rate were Johor (89.9 per cent), Klang Valley (79.6 per cent), Sabah (75.1 per cent) and Pahang (73.3 per cent).

Other states and territories that saw slightly lower ICU beds utilisation rate were Terengganu (68.9 per cent), Kelantan (66.5 per cent), Melaka (65 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (48.2 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent) and Labuan (21.7 per cent).

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded six Category 5 Covid-19 cases out of the total 3,743 new infections, with pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

One other case was under Category 3 with pneumonia and another case under Category 4 with pneumonia requiring require oxygen support.

The remaining 99.79 per cent or 3,735 cases were under Category 1 and 2, with no symptoms and mild symptoms respectively.

To date, Sarawak has a total of 151,507 infections. — Borneo Post