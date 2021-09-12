Khairy: Tourists to flying into Langkawi don't need police letter

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a media conference at Komtar, George Town September 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Individuals who are going to Langkawi Island by flight from Sept 16 do not need permission letter from police, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy in a tweet said only those using land transport from other states need to do so.

"For the Langkawi pilot tourism programme ‘travel bubble’, a letter from the police was for the purpose of interstate travel and roadblocks if they are travelling by land,” he said.

On Sept 9, the government announced allowing domestic visitors from all over the country to visit Langkawi except those in areas under enhanced movement control order (EMCO)

The island resort was chosen as the first destination of the tourism bubble programme pilot project for individuals who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination. — Bernama