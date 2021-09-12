Kelantan police chief: Two men detained after police beat base catches fire in Bachok

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat shows a picture of police beat base that caught fire in Bachok September 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 12 — Two men were detained after a police beat base, near Pasar Jelawat, Bachok, near here, caught fire on Saturday.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said the fire was believed to have been started by irresponsible individuals at 3.12am.

“Police checked a nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and found that a man on a motorcycle had gone to the police beat base and lit a fire before leaving.”

He said this to reporters after the handing-over of duties by Kelantan deputy police chief, SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah to DCP Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun at the state contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Shafien said based on the information received, two local men, aged 24 and 35, were detained to assist in the investigation.

“The first suspect was arrested at 10.30 pm on the day of the incident and the second suspect, at 2.30am today.

“One of them tested positive for drugs. Both of them, who have criminal records, are being remanded for six days from today until September 17 to assist in the investigation,” he added. — Bernama