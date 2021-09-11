With Klang Valley finally in Phase Two of NRP, here’s a reminder of the dos-and-don’ts for the fully vaxxed, partially vaxxed, and non-vaxxed

People are seen kayaking at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan in Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — As Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya moved into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, many of their residents are likely eager to flex their wings even as Covid-19 continues to pose a risk.

From simple things like getting a haircut to playing a game of badminton, or visiting the night markets, most economic and social sectors are allowed to resume operations under Phase Two.

For those fully immunised, this freedom that allows them to enjoy some semblance of life before Covid that can no longer be taken for granted.

However, there is still a significant 37.5 per cent of the Klang Valley population who have yet to be fully inoculated.

This percentage refers to those who have only received one dose of the two-dose vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna, and Sinopharm; or those who have got both doses, but have not passed the 14-day period after the second dose to be considered fully vaccinated, based on the National Security Council’s rules.

Of course, the 37.5 per cent also includes those who have not received a single jab yet.

Patrons dine-in at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Those who have received the one-dose vaccines like the Johnson & Johnson and CanSino shots, however, are only considered fully vaccinated 28 days after their injections.

As of today, only Johor and Kedah, with the exception of Langkawi, are the only two states that remain in Phase One. Negri Sembilan, Sarawak, and Perlis are already in Phase Three.

Labuan is the only place in Malaysia that is currently in Phase Four of the NRP.

To allay confusion, here is a list of activities partially or non-vaccinated individuals will not be able to partake in until they are fully immunised.

Those partially/non-vaccinated will NOT be able to;

Dine-in at any restaurant, stall, kiosk, or any eatery

Travel in more than pairs in private vehicles

Travel across districts

Watch movies in the cinema

Pray in houses of worship like mosques, temples, churches

Participate in contact sports in sports complexes

Go for domestic vacations either in hotels, homestays, or campsites

Visit night and weekly markets

Go to work in the manufacturing, construction, mining, or quarrying sectors

Take driving lessons

Take part in activities within the creative sectors like filming and photography

Busking both indoors and outdoors, or be part of any theatrical or musical production

Enter premises of the following economic sectors;

1) Photography and photographic services

2) Shops selling used and second-hand items

3) Flower and plant nurseries

4) Handicraft, souvenir, or antique shops

5) Toy, carpets, outdoor activities shops

6) Creative content and creative equipment businesses

7) Cosmetic, perfume, make-up, and jewellery outlets

8) Fashion, clothing, and accessories stores

8) Tobacco shops including those selling e-cigarettes or vapes

9) Home appliances and furniture outlets

10) Sporting equipment outlets and sporting venues

11) Car accessories shops and car distributor showrooms

12) Barbers, hair and beauty salons

13) Property gallery showrooms

<Insert graphics here>

They CAN:

Travel in pairs in their vehicles

Leave home only to buy essentials, food, and medical needs

Pick up or order take-away from eateries

Long-distance couples can cross district or state lines to meet (Only for those in states in Phases Two, Three, and Four)

Patronise others deemed as essential or emergency services such as banks, hospitals, courier services, legal services, petrol kiosks, pet food shops etc.

Additionally, there are activities that remain on the negative list and will NOT be allowed to resume under Phase 2, they are:

Spas, reflexology, and message centres

Cybercafes

Maritime and aviation training centres

Number betting centres

Zoos, extreme and nature parks, edutainment or educational exhibitions

Shops exclusively selling alcoholic beverages, liquor factories

Interstate tourism (except those listed under the Tourism Travel Bubble)

Indoor gyms

Sporting events with audiences

Nightclubs and pubs

Official or non-official functions

Social gatherings and fellowships for weddings, festivities, reunions

In-person and MICE seminars, courses, training, conferences, lectures, or exhibitions