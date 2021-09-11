JKJAV: 72pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Orang Asli receive their Covid-19 jab in Jenjarom July 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Seventy two per cent or 16,856,812 of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as at yesterday.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) in an infographic post on its Tweeter site today announced that 38,001,646 doses of vaccine have been dispensed so far as at yesterday including single and two doses.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 10 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/mqPGoGxYbA — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 11, 2021

“Yesterday, 287,059 doses of vaccine were administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP),” according to JKJAV.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to carry out vaccination to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. — Bernama



