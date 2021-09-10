In Bangi, couple charged with murder of three-year-old boy

No plea was recorded from Ieda Nor Esbi Baharudin, 35, and the man, Norazizol Baharum, 34, after the charge was read out before judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah, who sat as a magistrate. — Pexels.com pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGI, Sept 10 — A woman and her boyfriend were charged in the Bandar Baru Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her three year-old son.

However, no plea was recorded from Ieda Nor Esbi Baharudin, 35, and the man, Norazizol Baharum, 34, after the charge was read out before judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah, who sat as a magistrate.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, with murdering Zaff Zaffrul Zaiful Amiro Shah at a house in Section 2 here between 6.30am and 10.41pm last September 2.

The court set October 14 for mention for submission of the post mortem and chemist reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid prosecuted, while the couple was unrepresented. — Bernama