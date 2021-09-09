NSC: EMCO at five localities in Sabah, one in Pahang from Saturday

The localities in Sabah under EMCO on Saturday are Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Desa Aman in Ranau as well as Henry Gurney School in Keningau, Taman Sungai Labuk in Beluran and Kampung Timug in Kudat. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Six localities, five in Sabah and one in Pahang will come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Saturday until September 24, according to National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said in Sabah, the localities are Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Desa Aman in Ranau as well as Henry Gurney School in Keningau, Taman Sungai Labuk in Beluran and Kampung Timug in Kudat.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, it involves Kampung Kuala Koyan, Lipis.

Rodzi said the EMCO in several areas in Dungun, Terengganu which should be over tomorrow, has been extended to September 24.

The localities are Bandar Paka, Gong Gemia, Cacar Baru, Limbong, Kuala Paka, Taman Indah Permai and Telaga Mas.

In this regard, EMCO in three areas in Sabah will be lifted according to schedule, they are Kampung Sungai Imam in Tawau, Kampung Kapakaan (Keningau) and Kampung Paris 3 (Kinabatangan). — Bernama