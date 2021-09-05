Rape cases involving minors worrying, says Kelantan police chief

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat during an interview with Bernama at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) in Kota Baru, Kelantan February 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, Sept 5 — Kelantan recorded a worrying trend of rape cases this year involving minors and school-going students as young as 13 years old, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

Shafien said 51 rape cases were reported from January to July compared to 39 cases in the same period last year.

He said investigations revealed that those involved met via social networking sites such as Facebook or through the WhatsApp application.

He said this to reporters after a working visit to the newly upgraded Jelawat police station here today.

Shafien said between January and July this year, 16 rape cases were reported in Kota Bharu alone compared to only five cases in the same period last year.

In addition, a total of 14 incest cases were recorded during the same period this year compared to 15 cases last year.

“Regarding cases involving minors between the ages of 13 and 16, we hope that parents will always monitor their children’s movements wherever they are, even when they are at home,” he added.

He said in some cases victims were raped in their own homes or when they were at the suspects’ homes when there were no parents around, adding that in most cases, police managed to detain the suspects as they were known to the victims.

Meanwhile, he said the Jelawat police station started its operation today, led by a sergeant major and 15 police personnel of various ranks. — Bernama