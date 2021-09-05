Fake Covid-19 claims: Petronas contractor’s worker detained

Police have confirmed an arrest in the case being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — TODAY pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 5 — An employee of a contractor at Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex in Kota Tinggi, who allegedly made fake claims that he had lost several family members due to Covid-19, has been detained.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), in a statement here said the man had been receiving donations following his appeal for public sympathy.

“We wish to stress that we do not condone such misconduct by any of our employees and contractors, who are all bound by strict code of conduct and business ethics while performing services for Petronas and its Group of Companies,” the statement said.

A message claiming a Petronas employee has gone through a lot after losing his children, wife, mother and siblings due to Covid-19, had recently been making its round on social media.

The message also called on the public to channel their donations to the employee’s bank account.

Meanwhile Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora in confirming the arrest said the case would be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama