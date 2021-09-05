Covid-19: Sarawak records highest ever fatalities with 15 deaths

Sarawak today recorded 15 Covid-19 deaths, the highest recorded by the state within 24 hours. — Picture By Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 5 — Sarawak today recorded 15 Covid-19 deaths, the highest recorded by the state within 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said that nine deaths were recorded in Kuching, two in Serian and one each in Samarahan, Betong, Saratok and Sibu.

The nine deaths from Kuching involved individuals aged between 60 to 97 and all of them passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The 550th death in Kuching involved a woman aged 69 who was found positive on August 23. She had comorbidities of kidney disease. The 554th death involved a 77-year-old male who was found positive on Aug 26ust and had high blood and stroke.

“The 555th death involved a 79-year-old woman who was found positive on August 29 and had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and kidney disease. The 558th death involved a woman aged 60 who was found positive on August 31. The 559th death involve a woman aged 76 who was found positive on September 1.

“The 561st death in Kuching is a 61-year-old woman who was found positive on August 16 and had high blood and gout. The 562nd death involves an 81-year-old man who was found positive on September 3; 563rd death involves a 70-year-old man found positive on September 3 and had high blood, dyslipidemia and gout; and 564th death is a 97-year-old man who was found positive on September 3 and had high blood, and heart disease,” SDMC said. — Borneo Post