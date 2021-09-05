Allegedly abused baby boy discharged from Seremban hospital

SEREMBAN, Sept 5 — A 16-month-old baby boy, believed to have been abused by his mother and step-father last August 25 at Felda Bukit Jalor, Air Kuning Selatan, Tampin was discharged from Tengku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN), Kuala Pilah yesterday.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the toddler was initially treated at the Air Kuning Selatan health clinic but was later transferred to HTAN and given oxygen and further treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

“The child is now in stable condition and released to the State Welfare Department before handing him over to his grandmother or his immediate family,” said Anuwal, here, today.

He also said that the 23-year-old step-father would be charged at the Tampin court at 9am tomorrow under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and his mother, under Section 33 of the same act for child neglect.

“The couple had married eight months ago and took the baby from the care of his grandmother two weeks before the abuse started.

“Our investigation revealed that the step-father who worked at a petrol station in Tampin, admitted to abusing the child due to stress. He also has a criminal record involving drugs,” he added.

On September 3, the media reported that a baby boy was not only punched in the face but had burn marks on his body, believed to be from cigarette butts and an iron.

The couple’s abusive ways were discovered when they brought the child to the Air Kuning Selatan health clinic after having breathing difficulty. The doctor treating the child then made a police report. — Bernama