Pos Malaysia accepts walk-in for road tax, driving licences renewal

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Members of the public who wish to renew their road tax or driving licences can just walk into any Pos Malaysia branches nationwide starting from September 6.

In a statement today, Pos Malaysia said those who have made their Road Transport Department renewal service appointment may choose to continue with their appointments at their preferred date, time and location or just walk into any post office branches.

“Customers may also renew their motor insurance via our post office counters or online via our website and mobile app,” it said.

Those who wish for more information may log on to AskPos at www.pos.com.my or the Pos Malaysia mobile app.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced that the moratorium period for the renewal of motor vehicle licences and Malaysian driving licences has been extended until Dec 31. ― Bernama