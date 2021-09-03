Labour and Return Recalibration programmes now underway in Sarawak, says state Immigration director

Sarawak Immigration director Datu Ken Leben said the RTK programme aims to regularise illegal immigrants (Pati) who are in the state to work legally in accordance with the conditions set by the department. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 3 ― The Immigration Department Sarawak is currently conducting the Labour Recalibration (RTK) and Return Recalibration (RP) programmes.

Its director Datu Ken Leben said the RTK programme aims to regularise illegal immigrants (Pati) who are in the state to work legally in accordance with the conditions set by the department.

“Pati who are eligible to be registered in this programme are those who have committed an offence under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which is overstaying, and under Regulations 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations Act 1963 which is a breach of pass, permit or border pass conditions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said under this programme, only employers from the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, plantation and services sectors (sub sectors: transportation, restaurants, eatery outlets, wholesale and retail, and cleaning and laundry) and mining and quarrying are allowed to apply.

“However, applications are subjected to the eligibility requirements set in the programme,” he added.

Meanwhile for the RP programme, Ken said it is for Pati who commit an offence under Section 6(1)(c) which is not possessing a valid travelling document/permit/pass; and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulations 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 which involve working or undertaking activities that are contrary to the conditions of the Issuance of a pass or permit.

“Under these Sections and Regulations, enrolment for this programme is allowed and is exempted from prosecution, however, they will be subjected to compound.

“Under the RP programme, the Pati must surrender voluntarily at any Immigration enforcement office with a valid passport/travel document and submit a valid travelling flight ticket back to the country of origin.

“For those who want to return home to their country of origin via overland, they must exit through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Tebedu, here,” he said.

Ken also said that all matters pertaining to RTK and RP programmes must go through an online appointment system (STO) on its website at sto.imi.gov.my.

Under these two programmes, all matters involving payment and compounds at any Immigration Department office in the state are in the form of e-payment, he said.

He explained that for Pati registration, eligibility requirements, application procedures and payment under RTK and RP are accessible via the department’s portal at www.imi.gov.my.

The implementation period for both programmes is until December 31, 2021 or until the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) ends.

Any other inquiries for these programmes can be made through the Online Inquiry System (SPO) at http://eapp.imi.gov.my/spo. ― Borneo Post