Khairy: Interstate travel may be possible soon

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin during a press conference at the Health Ministry Office in Putrajaya, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for interstate travel is currently being finalised.

He urged the public to be patient as his ministry is currently working out the finer details before deciding to allow travelling.

“There is hope (for interstate travel) but I urge the public to please be patient for the time being,” he was quoted saying in Sinar Harian.

The government has maintained its stance that interstate travel be banned citing it as one of the biggest reasons for cases of Covid-19 spreading across the country.

The Raya festivals have seen some Malaysians sneaking out of their residences to travel thus contributing to the current third wave of cases Malaysia is still reeling from.

The nationwide movement control order (MCO) is still in effect thus only allowing travel for essential services, logistics, emergencies, buying essentials and medical purposes.

Apart from that, recently long-distance married couples who are fully vaccinated can also make interdistrict and interstate travel to meet their spouses, while parents who are fully vaccinated can cross district and state borders to meet their children who are below 18 years old.