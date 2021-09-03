In Brickfields, police shoot robbery suspect, arrest him and three other foreigners

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the four suspects are foreigners and believed to be Latin Americans. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Police today shot and injured a robbery suspect and arrested him and three others, two of whom were women, in Brickfields after trailing their car from outside a bank in Cheras where the robbery had taken place.

All the four suspects are foreigners, believed to be Latin Americans, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He said the police were informed at about 1pm that four foreigners had fled in a car after committing a robbery outside a bank in Cheras.

The police traced the vehicle and trailed it to Jalan Berhala in Brickfields, he said.

“The police had to open fire to stop the suspects from getting away. One of the male suspects took a shot. All the four suspects were arrested in Jalan Berhala,” he said when contacted.

Abd Jalil said the police recovered RM150,000 in cash which the suspects are believed to have robbed from a man outside the bank in Cheras.

He said the suspects used the modus operandi of puncturing a tyre of their victim’s vehicle and waiting for the victim to emerge from the bank after withdrawing money. — Bernama