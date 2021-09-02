In Johor, firemen rescue elderly couple trapped by flash floods

A fireman evacuating Kamariah Kanto after she and her husband were trapped in their house due to flash floods, September 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Sept 2 ― An elderly couple were rescued by firemen after their house at Batu 10, Kampung Laut in Skudai here was inundated by flood waters due to heavy rain early this morning.

Said Ahmad and his wife Kamariah Kanto, both in their late 60s, were rescued and later moved to a temporary shelter.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Faisal Ismail said the station received a distress call regarding the incident at 5.36am.

He said a total of nine firemen with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machine and an Emergency Medical Response Service (EMRS) unit were immediately despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the house location was indeed flooded with the water level estimated to be about a metre deep,” he said in a statement today.

Faisal said the firemen relocated the couple and later sent them to the Batu 10 Surau for temporary placement.

Both the victims were reported to be safe.

Earlier, parts of Johor Baru, Masai and Pasir Gudang experienced flash flooding after heavy rain that started at after 1.30am.

The rain stopped at about 8.30am.

In Pasir Gudang, a total of 24 firemen from the Pasir Gudang and Johor Jaya fire stations together with two FRT machines and an EMRS unit were despatched to several flooded areas in the district.

The affected areas were Kampung Bukit Pulai, Taman Pasir Putih and Kampung Sentosa Barat.

Operations commander Deputy Fire Superintendent I Ibrahim Omar said they received a report at 3.14am and found that flash floods had inundated the areas with a depth of about a metre.

He said that no rescue operations or evacuation of flood victims were carried out as the flood waters receded.

“However, we will continue to monitor and are patrolling at flood risk locations,” he said.