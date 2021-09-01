JKJAV: Over 15 million of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Health workers dressed in traditional attire administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on National Day at the KLCC vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2021. — Picture by Shazwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — A total of 15,032,301 individuals or 64.2 per cent of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in a Twitter post today, said 19,741,754 individuals or 84.3 per cent had received their first dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 34,752,340 doses as of yesterday.

It said 60.5 per cent of the country’s overall population had received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine while 46 per cent had completed both doses.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 31 Ogos 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/Fb3fIkUtAF — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 1, 2021

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 261,768 doses were administered yesterday, with 115,473 for first dose recipients and 146,295 for second-dose jabs.

NIP was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama



