PM Ismail Sabri urges Malaysians to care for, safeguard one another’s wellbeing in National Day message

A man and his family watch a live broadcast of the National Day celebrations in Putrajaya August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the people to embrace the theme of the 2021 National Day celebration, Caring Malaysia.

In a post on his official Facebook, the prime minister stated that caring is a trait that must be present in every community in the country.

“When we care, we empathise with others. When we care, we take care of the safety and health of our community. When we care, we unite to fight against the enemies of the country.

“As such, we should embrace the theme and be caring. I am sure, when we care, Malaysia will be able to break the Covid-19 chain and remains peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

The prime minister also wished Happy National Day 2021 to all Malaysians.

The 2021 National Day celebration was held under the new normal circumstances at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya.

Ismail Sabri also attended the celebration, but virtually, as he is in self-quarantine since yesterday after being detected as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient. — Bernama



