Selangor passes motion to implement online or hybrid format for state assembly sittings

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah speaks during the opening ceremony of the first meeting for the fourth-term of the 14th Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam August 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — The Selangor legislative assembly today passed a motion to enable future assembly sittings to be conducted in an online or hybrid format.

The motion tabled by Datuk Teng Chang Khim (PH-Bandar Baru Klang) was to enable assembly sittings to be held in an entirely online or hybrid format at the request of the Menteri Besar, during an Emergency, pandemic or extraordinary emergency where physical attendance is discouraged.

“Secondly, (the motion enables) state assembly committee meetings to be held on an entirely online or hybrid format after the Speaker receives confirmation from the Menteri Besar that Selangor is in an Emergency, facing a pandemic or an extraordinary emergency where physical attendance is discouraged,” Teng explained.

Meanwhile, Selangor assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim said the amendment, under Standing Orders 21 and 69 (4), for the Selangor assembly to be conducted in an online or hybrid format, should extraordinary circumstances occur, was approved by the state legislative assembly today.

“Today it has passed, so the Standing Orders Committee, which I chair, along with six other members, including opposition assemblymen, will convene and meet within a week or two to discuss the details and will be tabled in the upcoming sitting,” he told reporters at the lobby of the state legislative assembly building here today.

Ng added that the six-day sitting had progressed smoothly, with all parties cooperating, especially with the compliance of the standard operating procedure. — Bernama