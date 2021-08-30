Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections down to 19,268 today; Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Sarawak all exceed 2,000 cases

Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests at Flat Taman Desaria in Petaling Jaya August 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Health Ministry saw a dip in new infections today, recording 19,268 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Selangor still has the most number of cases overall, but the numbers are declining. Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted 3,567 new infections for the most developed state.

However, cases in five other states outside the central region appear to be maintaining a steady upward trajectory.

Sabah has 2,310 new cases, Johor (2,765), Kedah (2,084), and Sarawak (2,028) today.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stand at 1,725,357 at the moment.

