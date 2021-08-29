Sabah minister: Over 60pc of Covid-19 cases in state today from close contact screening

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29— Of the 2,578 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today, 62.9 per cent or 1,605 cases were detected through close contact screening, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He also said that the percentage showed that there was a high level of non-compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) among the people of Sabah.

He said the three districts which recorded the highest number of cases via close contact screenings today were Tuaran, with 392 cases from 469 positive cases, Kota Kinabalu (310 cases from 586); and Tawau (100 cases from 206).

“All districts in Sabah recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases, with 1,605 of them being detected through close contact screenings.

“It can be summarised that there is still a high rate of non-compliance with the stipulated SOP despite the government’s numerous reminders,” said Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 spokesman.

He said that, meanwhile, a total of 28.8 per cent or 742 of today’s Covid-19 cases were detected through symptomatic screening, cluster screening (1.1 per cent or 30 cases), targeted screening (0.85 per cent or 22 cases) while the rest were through other screenings.

A total of 620 of the cases detected today were in Category One, followed by Category Two (1,887), Category Three (13), Category Four (seven), Category Five (25). The rest are still under investigation.

He said Sabah had a cumulative total number of 142,939 cases, adding that there were 1,722 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 109,311.

He added that 5,003 patients are still being treated while 46 fatalities were recorded. — Bernama