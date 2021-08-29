MAEPs Covid-19 treatment centre director says five-fold decrease in number of patients needing oxygen tanks

A health worker tends to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The number of Covid-19 patients who need oxygen assistance at the Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Center (PKRC) 2.0 in the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) Serdang, Selangor has dropped to just 109 people.

Malay weekly Sinar Ahad reported the centre director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim saying the five-fold decrease is a “ray of hope” in the country’s Covid-19 crisis.

“The highest record before this was 525 patients who needed oxygen assistance, which involves Covid-19 Category Four (CAT-4) patients.

“Now the number of patients we have is 2,456, with 109 patients in CAT-4 and 1,930 in CAT-3, whereby 2,324 are citizens and 132 non-citizens.

“On August 8, we had a total of 525 CAT-4 patients and 1,789 CAT-3 patients.

“Alhamdulillah, this shows that the situation is getting better with category three patients being dominant at the moment,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Shabuddin added that the decline proved the effectiveness of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program.

He also said the MAEPS PKRC is prepared with oxygen tanks and oxygen concentrator machines for critical patients with assistance from the Selangor Health Department and the Ministry of Health.

He added that 470 oxygen concentrator machines have been sent from MAEPS PKRC for use in Pahang, Johor, Penang, Perlis, Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu.

“All I can say is that the health workers here can feel a little relieved with the current situation.

“Many health workers from other states who came to help us such as from Sabah, Sarawak and Penang have returned to their respective locations.

“We expect the trend of declining patients at this level to continue and the situation will get better in another two to three weeks,” he was quoted saying.