Only 13pc of self-employed people in Terengganu are Socso contributors, says state director

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 28 — Only about 13 per cent or over 11,000 of the total 91,000 self-employed individuals in Terengganu have registered and contributed under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) so far.

State Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Farihah Che Husin said a total of 7,769 individuals out of the 11,000 are despatch and food delivery riders.

“SKSPS covers 20 self-employment sectors to include fishermen, gardeners, farmers, online entrepreneurs and food and goods delivery service workers,” she told reporters here today.

As such, Farihah hoped that more self-employed individuals in Terengganu would contribute to SKSPS to ensure they are protected and could enjoy the various benefits.

With a contribution as low as RM13.10 per month, contributors can enjoy several benefits such as medical, funeral, and survivor’s pension, she said.

Earlier, Farihah handed over the RM2,000 funeral benefit and survivor’s pension of RM1,116 a month to Nik Muhammad Haikal’s father, Nuki Zulkifli Nik Abdul Kadir.

On August 19, the hearing impaired and mute 18-year-old food delivery rider was killed while returning home after delivering food to customers. — Bernama