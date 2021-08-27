STAR politician says has no hard feelings after exclusion from Ismail Sabri’s govt

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Former Sabahan deputy tourism, arts and culture minister Guandee Kohoi has no issue with being dropped from the new federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senator said such occurrences were to be expected in politics.

“What to do... sometimes you have to swallow the bitter moments,” he said when contacted.

Asked about his Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) being left out of the lineup, Guandee hinted that his party may have another role in the new federal government, but declined to elaborate.

“It’s okay. Let’s wait for one or two days. I don’t want to comment for now because I leave it to my president,” he said.

“I can’t comment because it would jeopardise our party’s position,” he said.

STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan also told Malay Mail that he was not ready to comment yet when contacted.

Guandee was appointed to the position as deputy minister last April, to fill in the position vacated by Kitingan who had to resign after five months to hold the deputy chief minister position following Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s victory in the state election last September.

STAR, who has one MP, is a component of PN.

Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaacob today announced the new Cabinet, which is largely a continuation of the previous Cabinet, with the exception of some reshuffling of a few positions.