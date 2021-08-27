Selangor studying proposal to lower assessment tax rate for hotel operators

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Indigenous Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian speaking at the Selangor State Assembly sitting at Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor, August 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — The Selangor government is in the midst of studying a proposal to reduce or offer deferment of payments of assessment tax, quit rent and business permit fees borne by hotel and accommodation operators in the state.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Permanent Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the state government would also look into the impact of the reduction on each local authority (PBT).

“The reduction of assessment tax and quit rent will definitely have a financial impact on the PBTs because they are their main revenue sources.

“That’s why we are holding a meeting with all PBTs to obtain information on the total number of hotels in Selangor. We will present a report on the matter in the next state executive council meeting,” he said.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Juwairiya Zulkifli (PH-Bukit Melawati) about the state government’s intitative to help the hotel industry in Selangor at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Meanwhile, Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail said there were 111 abandoned property projects involving 15,010 units that still did not have rescue contractors or developers in the state.

Of the total, she said 39 projects (4,392 housing units) were in Klang, 20 projects (752 housing units) in Kuala Langat, 13 projects (3,303 housing units) in Hulu Langat and 11 projects (3,066 housing units) in Gombak.

She was responding to a question from Lee Kee Hiong (PH-Kuala Kubu Baharu) on the matter. — Bernama